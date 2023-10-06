Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie, 71, Seen in Louisiana Following Reported Hospitalization: Photos

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, is apparently on vacation amid reports that her dad Jamie Spears had been hospitalized. Now, it seems, he’s out and about too. In photos published by Page Six on Friday, October 6, [SEE HERE] the Spears family patriarch appeared gaunt and extremely thin as he was spotted outdoors near his home in Louisiana on Thursday. He wore a gray ball cap and a gray t shirt. He was also wearing glasses.

The photos come just a day after the same outlet reported that Jamie, a dad of three, had been hospitalized after falling “severely ill.” He was, according to Page Six, “suffering with a bad infection” that was so serious it “required surgery.” The outlet also claimed he was “hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

PEOPLE reported on Friday, October 6 that Jamie had already been released from the hospital and is “now in an infectious disease outpatient facility and is on the mend.” Jamie’s health journey over the last several years has been rocky at best. The pop star’s father suffered a ruptured colon in 2018, followed by a 28-day hospital stay. It was serious enough for Brit to put her Las Vegas residency on hold.

“His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery,” she said in a statement at the time. “[He] spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, [which] the Spears family credits with saving his life. After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery.”

According to The Blast, he was again admitted for treatment for the ruptured colon in March of 2019. In August of 2023, it was reported that he’d undergone surgery for knee issues.

In any case, Britney’s complicated relationship with the man who oversaw her 13-year conservatorship still seems to be in the air. However, a source told TMZ over the summer that she may be interesting in reconciling with her estranged dad. She “wants to repair the relationship with her dad,” a source told the outlet in August. “She knows Jamie has been ill — in and out of the hospital for months, and doesn’t want the regret of waiting too long.”