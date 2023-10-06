Britney Spears Reportedly Vacations in French Polynesia Amid Dad Jamie’s Hospitalization

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is currently staying on a private island in French Polynesia, according to a new report from TMZ. The popstar, 41, reportedly flew off to a private resort in the tropical paradise with some pals last weekend. She’s apparently on vacation on the island while her dad, Jamie, 71, has been hospitalized to treat an infection.

Before the report came out, Britney posted a video on her Instagram which was seemingly taken on a private jet. She filmed the cabin with a group of friends and then panned to look out the window with the bright blue water below her. She also shared a short clip of her dancing on board, and it ended with a selfie video of herself riding a horse.

In the caption of the clip, she didn’t mention anything about where she was going, but she did hint that she may write a second memoir after her book The Woman in Me comes later in October. “Riding ‘n writing. All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1,” she wrote.

The news of Britney’s vacation comes just a day after it was reported that her dad, Jamie, was hospitalized. He has suffered from a few health issues, including problems with his kidneys and colon, for years. “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery,” an insider told Page Six. “He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

Following one of Jamie’s stays in rehab, he reportedly moved in with his younger daughter, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32. A new report from Daily Mail said that this development “infuriates” Britney after her dad served as her conservator for many years. “She feels betrayed that her sister is putting up her dad and allowing him to watch her kids after what he did to her,” a source told the outlet. “She cannot believe that Jamie is caring for Jamie Lynn’s daughters when he was partially to blame for Britney’s falling out with her two sons.