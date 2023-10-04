Britney Spears Reportedly ‘Furious’ Dad Jamie Is Living With Jamie Lynn Following Rehab Stay Amid Ongoing Feud

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, is reportedly “furious” after her father, Jamie Spears, moved back in with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, following his stay in rehab. A source close to the Spears family told Daily Mail on October 4, that the 71-year-old moved to Jamie Lynn’s home in Louisiana after he left rehab in July. The source claimed that the pop star is “extremely bothered” by her father living with her sister amid her ongoing drama with the 32-year-old.

“This obviously infuriates Britney for so many reasons,” the outlet’s source claimed. “She feels betrayed that her sister is putting up her dad and allowing him to watch her kids after what he did to her.” More so, the insider suggested that Brit is upset that Jamie Lynn is allowing their father to watch her daughters. “She cannot believe that Jamie is caring for Jamie Lynn’s daughters when he was partially to blame for Britney’s falling out with her two sons,” they said.

The two sisters hung out at the end of June and were seemingly repairing their relationship. Despite their hangout, DM‘s source alleged that now their bond is on the rocks once more after their dad’s rehab stay. “Jamie just got out of rehab, but is already drinking again, which worries Lynne and Jamie Lynn,” the family’s source said. In addition, they suggested that Jamie has been babysitting his grandkids amid their mother’s appearance on Dancing with the Stars. “Jamie was babysitting Ivey while Jamie Lynn competed on Dancing With The Stars with Lynne,” they said.

Most recently, the “Toxic” songstress has been dealing with the fallout of her divorce from Sam Asghari, 29. Following news of the split, Britney seemingly shaded Jamie Lynn via Instagram. “In Mexico 🇲🇽 now !!! When your sister says ‘I love her to DEATH’ … you learn to start living !!!!” she captioned a video of herself dancing. At the time of Brit’s post about her sister, Sam unfollowed her on social media. It appears that Britney is seemingly on the outs with most of her family amid her divorce drama with Sam.

In addition, Britney recently made headlines after she shocked fans for sharing a video of herself dancing with knives via Instagram. “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!” she captioned the clip on September 25. Since then, many celebrities have reacted to the knife video, including comedian Kathy Griffin, who recreated the video on October 3.