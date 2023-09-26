Britney Spears Dances and Twirls Around With ‘Knives’ in Shocking Video

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, literally brought out the knives for her latest Instagram dance session. The “Toxic” singer, who is getting divorced from her husband Sam Asghari, 29, danced and twirled around while holding two sharp knives in her hands in a video shared September 25. The footage shows a smiling Britney nonchalantly flinging the knives around in the midst of her enthusiastic dance routine. Britney’s dogs become startled by the dangerous activity and run away in the background of the video.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” the pop star began her caption, before clarifying that the knives “are NOT real.” She added, “Halloween is soon,” with three see-no-evil monkey emojis. Britney turned comments off on her post, stopping fans from expressing their concerns about her playing with knives.

Britney’s odd video comes months after her “fascination” with knives was brought to the limelight by TMZ. In the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed that Britney became obsessed with knives and viewed them “as a means of protection” due to the “trauma” from her abusive conservatorship that lasted 13 years. Sources told TMZ that people “caring” for Britney when her conservatorship ended recommended that she should not be around knives.

It’s been almost two years since Britney was freed from her conservatorship, but her bizarre behavior on Instagram has continued the ongoing conversation about the state of her well-being. Plus, Britney recently separated from Sam, who filed to divorce the pop star in August. Since the split, Britney has been busy dancing on Instagram and hanging out with shirtless men while celebrating being single for the first time in over six years.

Britney is also preparing for the release of her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, which comes out October 24, and will tell the famous singer’s story in her own words. The press release for Britney’s upcoming book says it’s “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” Britney finished the memoir before her split from Sam, so the former couple’s divorce drama isn’t expected to be in the book.