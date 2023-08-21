Britney Spears Hangs Out With Shirtless Men In Sheer Green Mini Dress After Sam Asghari Split: Watch

Britney Spears, 41, is beating to her own drum following her split from her husband Sam Asghari, 29. The “Toxic” singer shared an Instagram August 20 of her hanging out with a group of shirtless men. The video started with Britney wearing a sheer green mini dress and a pair of white boots, as one of her male friends sniffed and licked her leg. Then, Britney got lifted up by five shirtless men next to a pool. She was still in her chic outfit which included a pair of big sunglasses

In her caption, Britney mentioned her late night outing at Dave’s Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California, on Aug. 18, two days after her split from her hubby made headlines. “When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!!” Britney wrote. “Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on.”

“So what does a b**** like me do !!??!” Britney added. “I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!” Britney turned off the comments on her video, so her fans couldn’t react to her steamy night out with the group of guys. She did the same thing with the video of her topless in bed that she shared earlier in the day on August 20. So far, Britney is 2 for 2 with risqué Instagram posts in the wake of her divorce news.

Britney confirmed her split from her husband of 14 months, and her partner of almost seven years, on Friday, August 18. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she wrote in the comments of one of her dancing videos. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” the The Woman in Me author shared, revealing that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.”

Sam initially spoke out about the impending divorce on August 17, revealing that the couple had “decided to end our journey together.” The fitness trainer also wrote that they “will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” After the news of the split broke, Sam’s rep revealed that he has no plans to challenge the terms of their prenuptial agreement. It’s since been reported that Sam won’t get a $10 million payout in his divorce from Britney, due to a loophole in their prenup.