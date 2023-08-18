Sam Asghari Out $10 Million Payout In Britney Spears Divorce Over Prenup Loophole: Report

Sam Asghari will miss out on a $10 million payout from in his divorce from Britney Spears due to a loophole in their prenuptial agreement, according to a report from Us Weekly. A source close to the situation revealed some details of their prenup, including what the “Gimme More” singer would pay to her husband in a divorce. Due to one of the terms, Sam won’t be paid a large sum of Britney’s money.

The insider said that Sam would be paid “$1 million per every two years” that they were wed and that it would cap off at $10 million after 15 years of marriage. As the couple is splitting after just over a year, Sam won’t be paid the $10 million. Sam also waived rights to her discography, and his name wasn’t on the deed of their home. Instead, their house was incorporated into an LLC.

A rep for Sam revealed that he had no plans to challenge the terms of their prenup in a statement to The Messenger. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” he said. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

It was reported that the couple split after about 14 months of marriage on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Shortly after the news of the breakup made headlines, it was reported that the fitness trainer had filed for divorce. Sam shared his first statement about the breakup on his Instagram Story on Thursday. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he said.

Britney has yet to release a statement about the breakup, but she was spotted without her wedding ring on in the first photos of her out and about after the news broke. In her Instagram post, she posted about wanting to buy a horse. Sam had spoken about the former couple’s love of horseback riding in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in December 2021. ” It is such a fun exercise and a great way to bond, and also just a great date, regardless,” he said. “Horses are majestic animals.”