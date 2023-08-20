Britney Spears Sits In Bed Topless After Sam Asghari Split: Watch

Britney Spears is soon-to-be single — and seemingly ready to mingle. The Louisiana native, 41, opted to go topless in her latest Instagram post on Sunday, April 20, rocking just a pink pair of underwear as she writhed around in bed. Britney kept her blonde hair tousled in the edited clip, which was set to Annie Lennox‘s song “I Put A Spell On You.” She covered herself with a white bed sheet and puffed up her hair several times in the clip, which was captioned with just three cloud emojis.

The post is the first since she confirmed her split from husband of 14 months — and partner of almost seven years — Sam Asghari, 29. Just two days before her latest Instagram post, the “Boys” singer made a late night run to Dave’s Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California around midnight, best known for their signature chicken dishes. She appeared tired in her casual look, which consisted of black shorts and a pink and cream off the shoulder sweater.

Sam initially spoke out about the impending divorce, revealing that the couple had “decided to end our journey together.” He also wrote that they “will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Britney broke her silence on Friday, August 18 with her own statement in the caption of one her dancing videos on Instagram. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” the The Woman in Me author shared, revealing that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.” Both Sam and Britney did not disclose the reasons for their break-up.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” the mom of two went on. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses,” she also said.

The 41-year-old pop icon was spotted at Dave’s Chicken in Oxnard, CA around midnight on Friday, August 18 in the images published by the Daily Mail. Britney kept her blonde hair down showing off her natural wave, seemingly looking exhausted after sharing her first statement about the break-up on Instagram. She held onto a ready-to-drink Buzzballz Chiller alcoholic beverage in her right hand, which is a take on an espresso martini.