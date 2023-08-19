Britney Spears Seen In 1st Photos Since Confirming Split From Sam Asghari Leaving Dave’s Chicken

Britney Spears has emerged since news of her shocking split from Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old pop icon was spotted at Dave’s Chicken in Oxnard, CA around midnight on Friday, August 18 in the images published by the Daily Mail. Britney kept her blonde hair down showing off her natural wave, seemingly looking exhausted after sharing her first statement about the break-up on Instagram. She held onto a ready-to-drink Buzzballz Chiller alcoholic beverage in her right hand, which is a take on an espresso martini.

The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer kept her ensemble casual, rocking a pink and cream sweater draped off one shoulder along with black jean shorts. She finished her look with a slide lavender and white sandal, along with layered choker necklaces for a ’90s goth vibe. It’s unclear what she ordered, exactly, but Dave’s Hot Chicken is famous for their signature blend of spices in their hot chicken recipe — which is beloved by many celebrities, including investor Drake.

Earlier in the evening, the Louisiana native spoke out about her split from Sam, 29, after just 14 months of marriage. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she said to her millions of followers via Instagram. She also attached one of her signature dancing videos, this time set to Janet Jackson‘s 1993 hit”If”, as she showed off her moves in a neon bikini bottom and black crop top.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” she also said in the statement. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses,” she wrote.

Britney wed Sam in June 2022 in a Thousand Oaks wedding ceremony and celebration surrounded by friends, including Paris Hilton and Madonna. The couple initially met after Sam appeared as Britney’s love interest in the music video for “Slumber Party” with Tinashe, and he supported her through the remaining years of her conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears. When it became clear that the legal arrangement would be coming to an end, Sam proposed with a beautiful Cartier diamond ring inscribed with the word “Lioness” — his nickname for Britney — in Sept. 2021.

Sam was the first to speak out on August 17. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the Asghari Fitness founder shared. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”