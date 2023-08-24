Britney Spears Dances In Red Lingerie Before Issuing Warning Amid Sam Asghari Divorce: ‘I Dare You’

A day after introducing her new puppy Snow to fans, Britney Spears took to Instagram to dance in sexy, sheer red lingerie — and later to graphically warn anyone against messing with her! In the post, shared Thursday, Aug. 24, she danced in red thong undies and a matching scarlet red, strappy corset top. She finished the look with her favorite pair of black, knee-high boots while shimmying around to “S.O.S” by Indila. She also notably wore a massive ring on her left ring finger — which used to be adorned with a diamond from her ex Sam Asghari.

In another post the same day, she shared a throwback photo in a black trench coat. “F*** with me … I dare you !!!” she captioned the post, alongside a thumbs-up emoji and a photo credit to Guzman. The video and warning came just over a week after news of her split from Sam broke on Aug. 16, followed by news he’d already filed for divorce.

Though Sam denied reports that he was pressuring Britney to renegotiate their prenup by threatening the release of “embarrassing information,” the split seemingly continued to get messy in the following days, and the duo are reportedly not speaking at all.

But in an August 18 statement, she described being in “pain” before the end of her marriage of just over one year. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote in part via Instagram, along with yet another sexy dance video.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you. I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses.”

She completed the post by reassuring fans that she “will be as strong as I can and do my best!!!”