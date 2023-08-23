Britney Spears Gets New Puppy After Sam Asghari Breakup: Meet Snow

Britney took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet video of her newest puppy -- just a week after news broke that she's splitting from Sam Asghari!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 23, 2023 6:49PM EDT
Britney Spears
Image Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock

Following reports that Britney Spears has surrendered her Doberman Porsha to ex Sam Asghari amid their messy divorce, the pop star took to Instagram to introduce a new puppy! In the post, the mom of two tussled with a fluffy white puppy on a white bed comforter, attempting to give it a baby pacifier while cuddling and playing. The puffball was also seen frolicking around Britney’s feet on a plush rug. French singer Zazie‘s relaxing track “J’envoie Valser” played in the background as she got to know the newest member of her family of pets. Though Britney’s face couldn’t be seen in the video, it was apparent she was the one behind the adorable clips. “Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it,” the hitmaker quipped in the caption.

The social media video, shared on Wednesday, Aug. 23, comes just a day after TMZ reported that Britney and Sam, who are in the midst of a divorce, had agreed to split up custody of their dogs. Britney retained possession of her Yorkie Hannah, Australian Shepherd Sawyer, and two additional “smaller dogs,” with Sam caring for Porsha. “We’re told both Sam and Britney are happy with the agreement on how the dogs were split,” the outlet reported on Aug. 22.

Britney Spears
Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock

So while the “Womanizer” songstress, 41, seems to still be surrounded by fluffy pets, she did lose ownership of Porsha in the arrangement. Sam admitted back in 2021 that he got the sleek brown and black dog for Britney as a protection for the globally famous singer. “The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée,” Sam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December of 2021, six months ahead of their ill-fated June 2022 wedding. “I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porsha is the best. She is so beautiful.”

Sam was coincidentally seen walking Porsha on Monday, Aug. 21, in Los Angeles, minus his wedding ring.

