Britney Spears Ditches Wedding Ring While Cooking An Omelet In New Video Amid Sam Asghari Divorce: Watch

Britney Spears took a step back from the divorce drama surrounding herself and ex Sam Asghari with a relaxing cooking demonstration from the comfort of her own massive kitchen. In the August 22 Instagram video, she appeared to be wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and plaid leisure pants as she set up the camera in her kitchen, which had gorgeous stained-glass windows above the sink. She wore beaded bracelets while rapidly slicing orange bell peppers — but her massive wedding ring was noticeably absent from her left hand. She then cracked two eggs into a frying pan, added Morton salt, cheese slices, and tomatoes, cooked the eggs, and then served herself up a hot plate of comfort food.

The “Stronger” singer captioned the clip with everyday thoughts. “Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes ??? That’s how I like it !!! It’s the only way …they are so sweet !!!” she wondered, alongside an emoji of a green pepper. While the comments section remained empty — Britney has turned comments off — there’s plenty currently happening as her divorce from her husband of one year escalates.

In another since-deleted August 22 post, she seemingly addressed some of the speculation surrounding her relationship with Sam and their sudden split. “People online made up that my wedding was a birthday party,” she wrote alongside a cat meme reading “I was thinking and then I started crying.” She also re-shared a video of a little girl cooking with two adult women, when they both crack an egg on her head, to a priceless reaction.

“So I will repost this child cooking again !!!” Britney continued in the caption. “People love to laugh but what does she say LISTEN … do you want me to do that to you ?????? Psss I just want to pick that little girl up and kiss her face !!! She doesn’t even budge … she throws her hands up and looks at the stupid bowl !!! Psss I didn’t even have a cake at my wedding !!!” Though it’s unclear exactly what the rumors were that Britney was referring to, it is clear she likes the video of the little girl cooking — this is the second time she’s shared the cute clip in two days.

News of Britney and Sam’s split after just 14 months of marriage emerged on Aug. 16. Two days later, on Aug. 18, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts with a statement. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote alongside a video of her dancing to Janet Jackson‘s “If.” “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” she continued in part. “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”