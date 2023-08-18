Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Sam Asghari Divorce: ‘Sometimes You See More With Your Eyes Closed’

Britney Spears, 41, has not directly addressed her split from Sam Asghari, 29, though she has shared some cryptic messages that may be alluding to how she really feels about her marriage ending. After Sam filed for divorce from the “Circus” singer after 14 months of marriage on Aug. 16, Britney took to Instagram the next day and shared two mysterious posts. Britney’s first post was a video of a painting of a woman sleeping. “Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed 🙈 !!!” Britney wrote alongside the video.

The “Stronger” singer shared a second video of a portrait of two women in an optical illusion. “How do you read this ???” she began her caption. “It’s interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!! Wise birds know who they are 🧠🧠🧠 !!!” she added. Britney disabled the comments on both of her posts.

Britney’s husband filed for divorce following a TMZ report that claimed the duo had broken up, fueled by rumors of cheating. Sources with “direct knowledge” reportedly told the outlet that Sam confronted Britney about the alleged infidelity, which led to a “huge fight,” before Sam allegedly move out of their home. The personal trainer broke his silence on the split with a statement that he shared to his Instagram Stories on Aug. 17.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam began in the statement. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful,” he added.

Britney has not broken her silence on the split yet, aside from a few cryptic posts. As Britney navigates the divorce, she is still still estranged from her family members, including her mom, Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, according to Page Six. The site reported that Britney is “isolated” even after reuniting with her mom and sister earlier this summer. “Her meeting with her mom [in May] went okay, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled,” a source told Page Six. “Britney is still very angry with Jamie Lynn, too.”

Despite all the drama going on in her life, Britney is keeping busy by focusing on some special projects. Page Six reported that Britney is working on an alleged comeback album, her first record release since her 2016 album, Glory. Britney also has her upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, which will be released in October.