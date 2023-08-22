Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Reportedly Agree To Split Custody Of Their Dogs Amid Escalating Divorce

Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari have reportedly reached an agreement on how to split up custody of their five dogs. According to an Aug. 22 report by TMZ, the former couple decided their regal Doberman Porsha, whom Sam got for his famous fiancée when they were engaged, would stay with the model and fitness trainer. Sam was seen walking the sleek dog on Monday, Aug. 21, sans wedding ring. Meanwhile, the outlet reportedly learned that the “Piece Of Me” singer will retain custody of her adorable Yorkie Hannah, an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, and two other unnamed “smaller dogs.” “We’re told both Sam and Britney are happy with the agreement on how the dogs were split,” TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Sam spoke with HollywoodLife about Porsha in December of 2021, just months after his ill-fated engagement to the globally beloved singer. “The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée,” Sam told HL EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porsha is the best. She is so beautiful.”

The report comes almost a week after the same outlet initially reported Britney and Sam had broken up after a “huge fight” over alleged infidelity. By the end of the day, additional reports emerged that Sam was threatening to go public with potentially “embarrassing information” about Britney if she failed to renegotiate their iron-clad prenuptial agreement — a charge he denied through his rep. And finally, that the actor had already filed for divorce and moved out of Britney’s mansion.

A day later, on Aug. 17, Sam was the first to confirm the split and issue an official statement. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in part via Instagram. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”