Sam Asghari Spotted Without Wedding Ring In 1st Photos Since Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari ditched his wedding ring in first photos since his split from Britney Spears! In new photos, which you can SEE HERE via TMZ, Sam wore a fitted black tank top and brown joggers as he walked his Doberman Porsha — who was gifted as a puppy to Britney back in 2021, before the duo got married. As he handled Porsha’s leash, his left hand was notably missing a wedding ring. Sam finished the post-split look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a brown hat, reflective sunglasses, and a heavy watch. Pretty Porsha looked regal in a burgundy harness.

The photos come five days after initial reports that Sam and Britney had split, following an argument over alleged cheating. The TMZ report also claimed that Sam had already moved out of the pop star’s massive mansion. The same day, Britney was herself seen emerging from her SoCal estate, driving around Los Angeles without a ring. Also on Aug. 16, TMZ reported that Sam had already filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as his reason for the split.

The split quickly escalated, with a source claiming that the model and fitness trainer was threatening to release “embarrassing information” about Britney if she didn’t renegotiate their prenup — though Sam reportedly denied those allegations through his rep Brandon Cohen.

As for their dog, Sam once told HollywoodLife why he got Porsha as a puppy. “The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée,” he told HL EXCLUSIVELY in December of 2021, just 3 months after their engagement. “I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is so beautiful.”

As his first public photos emerged, Sam himself took to Instagram to poke fun at his high-profile situation. The “Slumber Party” actor took to Instagram stories with several snapshots in different wigs to ask fans to help him decide on a disguise to protect himself from the paparazzi.