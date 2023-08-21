Sam Asghari Jokes About Hiding From The Paparazzi Amid Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari is keeping a good sense of humor about his split from Britney Spears. After he and the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer, 41, split, Sam, 29, took to his Instagram Story to ask fans to help him pick out a disguise to hide from paparazzi. He showed off a few different ideas that would hide his identity and asked fans to pick out a favorite.

The three looks were all pretty different and did a good job of obscuring his identity. The first choice included a gray wig with spikey hair, a long gray mustache, and a pair of glasses, giving the fitness trainer a slightly older look. The second choice included a curly-haired wig and a large pair of aviator sunglasses. The last look was just a wig with some wavy bangs. “Help me choose paparazzi disguise,” he wrote along with the post.

Sam and Britney’s split after six years together and a little over a year of marriage was reported on Aug. 16. His reps have also said that he has no plans to challenge the prenuptial agreement that they signed before their marriage. After the news broke, Sam released a statement saying that the pair “decided to end our journey together” on Instagram. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he said. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

After a few cryptic messages, Britney also opened up about the split after a few days in a post on Instagram. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” she wrote. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!”