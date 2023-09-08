Britney Spears Celebrates Being ‘Single as F***’ With New Video

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, is truly living her best single life! Less than 30 days into her split from husband, Sam Asghari, 29, the “Toxic” songstress took to Instagram to celebrate the end of her relationship with a since-deleted dance video. “SINGLE SOON ??? Single as f***!!!” she captioned the post just moments before taking it down. Although Britney didn’t specifically mention it, some fans believed it was in reference to Selena Gomez‘s latest song titled “Single Soon,” which was released on Aug. 25.

I knew Britney would stan Single Soon pic.twitter.com/BLxiJ6eLMh — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) September 9, 2023

In the clip, the blonde beauty rocked a white cocktail dress that featured a plunging neckline. She completed her at-home outfit with a pair of nearly knee-high black suede boots and a black choker necklace. Britney notably styled her golden tresses in loose waves which draped down the middle of her back. She was pictured smiling and dancing around her house with her dogs running by in the background.

Although the 41-year-old was quick to delete the video, several fan accounts grabbed it and re-shared it across social media. Many of her admirers took to the comments to react to Britney’s cheeky caption. “Is it just me or she looks happier than ever?” one fan wrote, along with a heart eyes emoji. A second admirer couldn’t help but react to seeing her furry friends in the clip. “The doggies unphased,” they joked, while another fan added, “She looks soooooooo [sic] gorgeous.”

Britney Spears is addicted to Madonna’s music. And we love to see it! 💜 She replaced the white dress video with the new pink look an out apart https://t.co/p9ngB2wcY6#Madonna #MDNA #album #Addicted pic.twitter.com/Lr80uJr1fq — Madonna Fan – TheCelebrationTour 🏳️‍🌈🦄🌈 (@NewMadonna1) September 9, 2023

Moments after the mother-of-two deleted the “single as f***” video, she returned to Instagram to share a new video in a sexy pink corset top! Britney added Madonna‘s 2012 song “I’m Addicted” to the post and captioned it, “Hi !!!” The pop icon styled the revealing ensemble with black lace panties, white leather boots, and the same black choker that she rocked in the prior video. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the latest Brit dance video. “Beautiful with my favorites colors, pink and white my baby. I LOVE YOU @britneyspears !” they gushed.

As previously mentioned, her latest dance videos come on the heels of her separation from Sam, who filed to divorce the pop star last month. One day after he filed to end their marriage, the 29-year-old took to his Instagram Story to share a since-deleted statement on the matter on Aug. 17. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam began in the note. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” He also asked for the media to be “kind” amid the divorce. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful,” he concluded.