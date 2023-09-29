Britney Spears Calls Herself a ‘Bad Girl’ After Being Visited by Police for Dancing with Knives

Image Credit: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Britney Spears,, 41, spoke out after she “spooked” her fans — and the police — by dancing with knives in a recent Instagram video. After Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly that authorities performed a “wellness check” on Britney, the pop star shared a second video of her dancing with knives on September 29, and told fans that they should not be alarmed.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives,” Britney wrote. “No one needs to worry or call the police.”

The “Womanizer” singer added, “I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

In Britney’s original video shared September 25, she danced and twirled around while holding two sharp knives in her hands. The mom-of-two claimed that the knives were fake, but police still performed a wellness check on the Crossroads star, Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to US Weekly on September 28.

“We would normally not respond to fans calling in about a celebrity unless we actually believed that there is a credible threat,” Captain Worthy told the outlet. “However, we vetted this individual through LAPD … and we determined this is someone who knows Britney on a personal basis.”

The officer claimed that police went to Britney’s house in Thousand Oaks, California and spoke to her security team and her attorney via intercom. They told authorities that Britney was “fine” and “nothing was going on,” according to Captain Worthy. He also told US Weekly that Britney’s team “didn’t want to let the officer in to see her physically.”

Britney’s wild video happened months after TMZ founder, Harvey Levin, claimed that Britney became obsessed with knives and considered them “as a means of protection” due to the “trauma” from her abusive conservatorship that lasted 13 years. Sources also told the outlet that “caring” friends of Britney recommended that she shouldn’t be around knives.

It’s been almost two years since Britney was freed from her conservatorship, but her bizarre behavior on Instagram has continued the ongoing conversation about the state of her well-being. The “Toxic” singer recently separated from her husband, Sam Asghari, after 14 month of marriage. The fitness trainer officially filed to divorce Britney on August 16.