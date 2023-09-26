Sam Asghari’s Family Reportedly ‘Thankful’ Couple Split After 13 Months of Marriage

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Sam Asghari, 29, filed to end his one-year marriage to Britney Spears, 41, last month, and now a source close to his family told US Weekly that his family was reportedly “thankful” that it ended. Most of all, Sam’s loved ones were reportedly glad that the Holiday Twist star filed to divorce Britney after nearly 14 months of marriage. “Sam’s family is so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did,” the insider told the outlet on September 26.

Additionally, Sam’s family reportedly did not believe that the “Toxic” hitmaker was the right match for him. “Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him,” they added. The 29-year-old’s family reportedly attempted to share their concerns with Sam at the start of the romance in 2016, but they claimed to have “let it go” when the pair “were getting serious.”

Two weeks after Sam filed to end their brief marriage, a separate source told US Weekly that he was ready to move on with his life. “Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he’s excited to see what’s next,” the source said on August 31. “Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That’s where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest.”

The latest details on their divorce comes just over one month after Sam filed the paperwork to end their marriage on August 16, as reported by TMZ. In the docs, the Iranian-American model cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup and listed July 28, 2023, as the official date of their split. As many know, the songstress and Sam were married in June 2022 after dating for six years.

Following news of their divorce, Sam broke his silence on the matter via his Instagram Story on August 17. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he penned in the note last month. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” Sam went on to ask for the media to be kind amid their separation. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful,” he added.

Britney also shared her own statement via Instagram the following day. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business,” the Crossroads star wrote in the caption of her dancing video. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.” Prior to Sam, Brit was married to Kevin Federline, 45, from 2004 to 2007.