Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Last Photos Together Show The Pair Looking ‘Miserable’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari didn’t look like they were the happiest in the last set of photos taken of them before their split. While the pair were on vacation, neither of them was smiling in the pics, which you can see here, via Page Six. It was observed that both the “Toxic” singer, 41, and her now-estranged husband, 29, each looked “miserable” as they were seen walking in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on vacation.

In the photos, Britney and Sam weren’t walking together. The “Hold Me Closer” popstar was spotted keeping close to her security guard, as she wore a long-sleeve red dress under a comfy-looking pink top. She was also wearing a pair of black sunglasses and carried her belongings. Her hair was also in a bun. In a separate photo, Sam was wearing a light pink shirt and a set of khaki shorts, and he had a black backpack with them.

It’s worth noting that neither Britney nor Sam were smiling in the photos, and the report from Page Six noted that they seemed “cold and distant” on the July vacation. Just weeks after the Cabo San Lucas trip, it was reported that Britney and Sam had split up.

The couple reportedly split after just over a year of marriage on Wednesday, Aug. 16. It was reported that Sam had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” later that day, according to TMZ. Britney was seen without her wedding ring in the first photos of her taken after the breakup made headlines. While neither of them has commented on the split, Britney did take to Instagram to express her desire to buy a horse, seemingly making no reference to The Family Business actor.

Before the couple tied the knot in June 2022, Sam spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about his then-fiancée. He spoke about wanting to maintain a sense of privacy, despite having a high profile partner. “I like to keep my personal life very private, and, at the same time, I do want to highlight and share some of the amazing moments with my followers and fans,” he said.