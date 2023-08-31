Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn In New Video As Sam Asghari Unfollows Her

Britney Spears is still on bad terms with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari. The “Toxic” singer, 41, shared a video of herself dancing on her Instagram on August 30, and in her caption she took a jab at her estranged sibling. “In Mexico 🇲🇽 now !!! When your sister says “I love her to DEATH” … you learn to start living !!!!” Britney wrote. In the video, the mom-of-two danced in a white top with matching knee-high boots before changing into a neon green bikini top with a leopard-print thong. Britney appeared to be in good spirits on her getaway to Mexico despite the drama going on in her personal life.

Britney’s latest Instagram video won’t be seen by Sam, 29, who unfollowed the pop star either on or before Wednesday, August 30. Britney still follows her ex on Instagram, as of the time of publishing this story. Sam filed for divorce from Britney on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The split quickly escalated, with a TMZ source claiming that Sam was threatening to release “embarrassing information” about Britney if she didn’t renegotiate their prenup — though Sam reportedly denied those allegations through his rep Brandon Cohen

The initial report about the couple’s breakup said that they had separated after getting into a massive fight. This was addressed in the new Fox special Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, where TMZ founder Harvey Levin alleged that Britney tripped and hurt her head during an argument with Sam. Harvey further claimed that Britney “needed stitches” after her alleged argument with her now-estranged husband. HollywoodLife reached out to Britney and Sam to verify these claims but we never heard back.

As Britney navigates her tumultuous divorce, she remains estranged from her family members who she blames for her conservatorship. Despite reuniting with her mom Lynn Spears in May, Britney is still “hurt” by Lynne and they “haven’t reconciled,” according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that Britney “is still very angry” with Jamie Lynn, 32, and feels “isolated” from her family amidst her divorce. Britney revealed in June that she met up with her sister, though this hasn’t been proven to be true.

Interestingly, there’s one relative that Britney supposedly wants to reconcile with. TMZ reported on Aug. 23 that Britney is thinking about making amends with her estranged dad Jamie Spears, who has been sick in the hospital. TMZ said that because of Jamie’s health issues, Britney “doesn’t want the regret of waiting too long” to make peace with her father. The only family member Britney is allegedly in contact with is her brother, Bryan Spears.