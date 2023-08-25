Britney Spears ‘Needed Stitches’ After Fight With Sam Asgahari, New Documentary Claims

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly once got into a massive fight that turned very ugly. New Fox special Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair claimed that the “Piece Of Me” singer, 41, had tripped and hurt her head while in the midst of an argument with her now ex-husband, 29. TMZ founder Harvey Levin spoke about the details of the alleged argument in the documentary, which aired Thursday, August 24.

Harvey claimed that Britney and Sam’s fight started while they were together in a London hotel room. While he didn’t detail what exactly the pair were fighting about, he said that Britney did end up getting injured pretty badly during it. “She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” he alleged, via Page Six. “She needed stitches.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for comment.

The documentary was released a little over a week after it was reported that Britney and Sam had split up after about a year of marriage. The initial report about the couple’s breakup said that they had separated after getting into a massive fight, per TMZ. As the pair navigates their divorce, a rep for Sam denied that he would be contesting their prenup in a statement to The Messenger. “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” he told the outlet. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

After the split, Sam released a statement about the separation on his Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he said. “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney has released a few videos and photos on Instagram amid their split. In her first time addressing the breakup, she shared some thoughts about problems in their relationship. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” she wrote in a caption. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”