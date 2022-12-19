Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Says He Misses Grandsons Jayden & Sean: ‘The Family’s A Mess’

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears, 70, is on speaking terms once again with his daughter’s ex-husband and former backup dancer, Kevin Federline, 44. The 41-year-old pop star’s dad revealed that he “misses” his two grandsons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, and is working on repairing his relationship with them.

“I miss my two boys really, really bad. I do. You know, we were very, very close,” Britney’s estranged father said in a new interview with The Daily Mail. “But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don’t know what that reason is but it’s been a tough three years without them. The family’s a mess. All we can do is keep praying.”

Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which gave Jamie control of her personal and financial life, was ended more than a year ago on Nov. 12, 2021. The “Toxic” singer made numerous allegations on social media, and during the lawsuit in court last year when she slammed her dad for “conservatorship abuse.”

In Jamie’s candid interview, he claimed the court order is the only reason Britney is alive today. Jamie admitted he “isn’t going to paint no pretty pictures” of their family’s conflicts. However, he insisted that the decisions made under the conservatorship were the right ones for Britney.

“Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t,” he said. “For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back.”

As previously reported by TMZ, Kevin had a temporary restraining order put into place which prohibited Jamie from having contact with Jayden and Sean. Jamie was under investigation after he allegedly broke down a door and got physical with Sean. He was ordered to avoid any contact with Sean or Jayden at the time, but it seems like now he’s working on reconnecting their bond.