See Pics

Britney Spears Drives Her Mercedes-Benz In 1st Photos Since Conservatorship Ended

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999
Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert, New Jersey, America - 4 June 1999 Britney Spears 1999 z100 Zootopia Concert at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 4, 1999. Manhattan, New York Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Britney Spears was photographed driving around in her impressive car and making phone calls while out and about in Thousand Oaks, CA, just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Britney Spears, 39, is already enjoying her freedom by cruising the streets in her car! The singer was seen driving around Thousand Oaks, CA in an impressive Mercedes-Benz and also making some phone calls just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended by a judge on Nov. 14. She looked comfortable and happy as she had her hair up and wore sunglasses and periodically looked out her car window at photographers. Check out the pics HERE!

She reportedly cruised around her neighborhood for around 30 minutes before arriving back at her gated residence and appeared a bit cautious as she largely paid attention to her surroundings. Since her car and phone call usage were heavily monitored when she was under a conservatorship, the two new actions must definitely feel like a relief for her.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears smiling at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Britney’s latest outing is the first she’s been photographed on since Friday, when she celebrated her victory. She quickly took to Instagram after news of her conservatorship’s end started making headlines and she admitted she was thrilled about the big change. She also shared a video of her fans celebrating with signs, confetti, and cheers outside the courthouse where her hearing took place.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended on Nov. 12. (Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures/Shutterstock)

In addition to her fans, the pop star was shown support by other celebs on social media. Andy Cohen, Donatella Versace, Jameela Jamil, Vera Wang, Lady Gaga, and more were among them. Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari also took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom with a pic that had a pink background and “FREEDOM” written over it in white text. “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️,” he wrote alongside the pic.