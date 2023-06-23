Kim Zolciak Says She’s ‘Making Moves’ Amidst Divorce As She Meets With TV Producer

Kim Zolciak, 45, is “making moves” as her life continues to make headlines for her dramatic divorce from Kroy Biermann, 37. The former Bravo star got together with TV producer Troy VanderHeyden and shared a picture from their meet-up to Instagram on June 22. “One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnitoh how I love you! Making moves 🎥,” Kim wrote. Troy, who has worked on reality shows like Bad Girls Club and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shared the same photo to his own Instagram, writing, “Finally reunited 👯‍♂️ I love you sweet, beautiful woman ❤️.”

Since Kim’s divorce was revealed in May, there’s been speculation that Kim is going to return to reality TV in some capacity. The mother-of-six is making a guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a reunion with her fellow OGs Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow, that was filmed prior to her divorce. Kim was an original star on RHOA and got her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, that featured Kim, Kroy, and their kids, including daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann. The spinoff was canceled in May 2021 after eight seasons.

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years in May, asking for joint custody. Kroy hit back in short order, demanding sole custody and ownership of their residence, and asking the court for a psychological evaluation. The divorce has gotten messier with the exes leveling major accusations at each other. Kroy accused Kim in court docs of having a gambling problem and spending too much money. The ex-NFL star also said he’s concerned Kim will return to RHOA, and claimed that her potential reappearance on the show could be harmful for their childrens’ mental health and wellbeing.

Sheree, who has known Kim since the first season of RHOA which premiered in 2008, said on Watch What Happens Live on June 11 that her former co-star is “not doing well” amidst her divorce. “No, she’s taking it really bad,” Sheree said. “I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them,” the SHE by Sheree founder added.

Sheree’s co-star Marlo Hampton also reacted to Kim’s divorce, when she appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast on May 19. Marlo said she was shocked when she heard the news that Kim and Kroy were breaking up after over a decade of marriage. “That was shocking to me,” Marlo said. “They looked so good together.”