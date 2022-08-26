‘RHOA’ Preview: Kenya Calls Out Sheree For Her Laid Back Attitude About Her Fashion Show

Sheree Whitfield has been prepping for her She By Sheree fashion presentation all season long on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 28 episode, she seems to be running into issues. And with Kenya Moore by her side, you know it’s going to get talked about. Watch the clip below and see for yourself!

At the very beginning of the 90-second clip, Sheree says she feels “overwhelmed”, but Kenya doesn’t sense that from her friend. Instead, she thinks Sheree has too much of a “laid back attitude” about it all, and “it’s not going to work”. Almost immediately, Kenya starts critiquing the planning process, including the way Sheree and her assistant want the audience’s seats to be set up. They don’t want the seats facing the runway for some reason, but Kenya does, and she says their way of setting it up is “the wrong way”.

Kenya then tells Sheree that she needs “real models”, but Sheree’s assistant says she’d need “a real budget” to have “real models”. When Sheree asks what that budget would be, her assistant says “anywhere from $250-500 [per model] for the day”, and Kenya says that’s a “reasonable” price. She then tells Sheree to “call on people” so she can get real models for the presentation, but Sheree thinks it’s “too late” for that. “I’ve already spent a million dollars just to finish and try to get these samples!” she yelled.

Kenya says if Sheree really “spent a million dollars”, the samples should already be on a plane heading their way. Then, in her private confessional, she throws some shade, saying Sheree probably sent the million dollars to “a collection agency”. Oh snap!

