Ashley Graham Rocks Plunging Bikini Top & High-Waisted Denim Shorts 1 Year Ater Giving Birth To Twins

Ashley Graham is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for a new photoshoot. The 35-year-old posed on top of a Ford truck rocking a plunging corset bikini top with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts and a button-down shirt on top.

In the photos, Ashley’s halterneck white bikini top featured a pretty floral pattern on the front and was lined with a cheetah print. The top had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage ad she styled it with a pair of high-waisted, light blue elastic denim shorts. Beneath her shorts, she wore a matching pair of high-rise bikini bottoms and topped her look off with a long, sheer white cover-up and a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses.

Ashley loves to wear revealing outfits whether it’s a bikini or a see-through dress and that’s what she did at a recent event when she wore a long-sleeve fishnet Interior dress that was completely see-through, revealing her bra and underwear beneath.

Ashley’s sparkly black fishnet dress featured a plunging neckline and put her figure on full display. Under the sheer frock, she wore a black bra that revealed ample cleavage and paired it with high-waisted black underwear. She styled her look with a pair of sheer black tights and peep-toe black satin heels. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in loose, wet waves while a dark black smokey eye completed her look.

One year has passed since Ashley gave birth to twin boys, Roman and Malachi, with Justin Ervin back in January 2022. The couple also has another kid together, Isaac, who was born in August 2019. Ashley detailed her birth to twins in an interview with Glamour, when she revealed she had a hemorrhage after giving birth that almost killed her. After giving birth to Roman, the youngest of the twins, Ashley said that she told her midwife, “I don’t feel good. I think I need to lay down,” before blacking out.