Ashley Graham Rocks Lingerie On Cover Of MAXIM’s Hot 100 Issue: Photo

April 20, 2023
Ashley Graham just landed the May-June 2023 cover of the MAXIM Hot 100 issue and she looked stunning in sheer lingerie. The 35-year-old rocked a tiny triangle bralette that put her ample cleavage on full display and styled it with a pair of high-waisted underwear.

Ashley Graham looked gorgeous in lingerie on the cover of MAXIM’s Hot 100 issue. (Gilles Bensimon)

On the cover, Ashley rocked the tiny triangle bra and matching nude underwear with a silky nude robe on top that had feather-lined cuffs. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings, matte brown lipstick, and dark brown lip liner. In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Ashley looked sexy in her own tiny, bright red lace triangle bra with a high-waisted red ruffled Aliette maxi skirt. She topped her look off with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

Ashley rocked her own red lace bra with a red Aliette skirt & Jennifer Fisher earrings. (Gilles Bensimon)

One photo pictured Ashley wearing no shirt and just a sheer black Knix x Ashley Graham triangle bralette with a taupe Reformation blazer and matching high-waisted pants. She wore the same bra again when she rocked a similar outfit from Reformation, but this top her jacket, and pants were black.

Ashley Graham stunned in this sheer black Christian Siriano dress & Jennifer Fisher earrings. (Gilles Bensimon)

As if her photos couldn’t get any sexier, Ashley went completely braless underneath a sheer black floral Christian Siriano dress, putting her bare chest on full display. She accessorized the long-sleeve dress with Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings. For her final look from the shoot, Ashley wore a light blue linen Uniqlo button-down shirt with nothing underneath and opted out of pants.

Ashley slayed in a Knix x Ashley Graham bralette with a Reformation jacket & pants. (Gilles Bensimon)

Ashley looked gorgeous throughout the shoot after giving birth just over a year ago. Ashley gave birth to twin boysRoman and Malachi, with Justin Ervin in January 2022. The couple also has another kid together, Isaac, who was born in August 2019.

