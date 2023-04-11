Ashley Graham Splits Her Pants Open While Doing Somersaults: Watch

Ashley Graham may be one of the most in-demand models in the industry, but she’s just like us. The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl proved it by sharing a hilarious video on TikTok that showed her splitting her pants mid-somersault. In the 10-second clip, which she shared on April 10, she playfully jumped into a somersault on a plush velvet couch and then continued to make large movements and a spin toward the floor. Right as she was about to hop off the couch, Ashley let out a loud grunt as she realized she ripped her pants.

The video then showed her revealing her black underwear that came into view thanks to the split in her full-body leather jumpsuit. The mother of three didn’t seem to mind, as she looked at someone off-camera and laughed. “Yes, I do all my own stunts,” she captioned the silly clip.

Ashley is known for keeping it real on social media. Just last week, she was praised for sharing a series of seemingly unedited bikini snaps on Instagram for her collaboration with the tanning brand St. Tropez. The photos (seen here) showed stretch marks and cellulite, which her fans took to the comment section to appreciate. “I love Ashley so much she’s been inspiring us for many years in this world where everyone wants perfectly slim body without stretch marks and cellulite and imperfections,” one fan commented under the pics. “She’s so real for this,” they added. A second admirer said, “You are absolutely perfect in your skin and it’s refreshing to see”.

Plus, in February, she celebrated her body by posting a photo to Instagram that showed her grabbing onto her tummy without wearing any clothes. Once again, people were pleased by her transparency. “We need more realistic models like her,” one pleased person wrote in the comment section. “Normalize real bodies,” another added.

Ashley, of course, has been a longtime advocate for body positivity and inclusivity. She has also spoken out against the heavily edited photos the fashion industry often uses to sell products. In 2016, she posted unfiltered images of herself from a photoshoot with Elle Canada after the company heavily photoshopped her. “Someone once told me my thighs were ‘cellulite city’. But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage,” she captioned the post. “I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you.”