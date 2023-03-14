Ashley Graham Shares Sexy Nude Photo After Awkward Hugh Grant Interview At The Oscars

Ashley Graham is showing off what her mama gave her! The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on March 14 to share a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing nothing but a cream ETRO purse, which she strategically placed in front of her lady parts, as seen below. She covered her chest with her hands, which were accessorized with several gold rings. Her extra-long braids added another layer of interest to her sexy snapshot.

The sultry photo was the first of many images Ashley shared on the ‘gram on Tuesday. Following her birthday suit image were behind-the-scenes photos of the mother of three getting ready for her red carpet hosting duties at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 12. The pics showed Ashley tanning, clipping her toenails, nourishing her feet with a foot mask, and eating a burrito. She also shared a photo of herself all glammed up on the sidelines of the carpet, where she took a break to munch on a snack.

Ashley was involved in a bit of drama following her red carpet interview with Hugh Grant, who fans accused of being rude and disinterested during his chat with Ashley. For instance, when Ashley asked the 62-year-old actor what he was wearing for the night, he answered with three words. “Just my suit,” he stated. He then seemed to roll his eyes after their chat when Ashley let him know it was nice to talk to him. One fan was so mad, they declared Ashley should be awarded an “honorary Oscar” for keeping her cool and smiling through the uncomfortable interview.

Hugh Grant slammed for ‘rude’ responses during Oscars interview with Ashley Graham. pic.twitter.com/EHnVDHsEXJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023

However, Ashley seemed unbothered by the interaction when TMZ cameras caught her at the airport the following day. When asked about the situation, she responded, “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.” When she was pushed further about the situation, she smiled and confessed that she had a marvelous time. “I had so much fun. My feet hurt, though,” she noted.

Hugh made an appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the Oscars. He told Ashley he “almost” had fun shooting his part. He has not commented on the criticism as of this writing.