‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Cast, Release Date, & Everything We Know About Netflix Film

Knives Out was one of moviegoers’ favorite films and 2019. And now director Rian Johnson is back with another case to solve with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

You’d have to be clueless to pass away a Knives Out sequel. The original movie was the second-highest-grossing original movie of 2019, raking in $165.3 million domestically, per Deadline. Fans and critics were charmed by the all-star cast, which featured Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Katherine Langford.

The film followed master detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) during his investigation into who killed the family’s rich patriarch. With a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and much box office success, it was no surprise when Knives Out 2 was announced.

The stand-alone sequel features an entirely new cast, aside from lead Daniel Craig. Read on to learn everything we know about the cast, release date, and more for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Is there a trailer?

Fans got their first glimpse of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery when the trailer dropped on Sep. 8, 2022. The stylish teaser introduced a cast of new characters who find themselves under the microscope after a murder takes place during a luxurious getaway to Greece.

The clip introduces the motley crew of suspects, who all have something to hide. After taking inventory of the situation, Benoit warns, “Lock the doors. Stay in your rooms. Everyone is in danger.”

When Is Glass Onion Coming Out?

Glass Onion will come out in theaters and then start streaming, giving the movie two release dates. Following the world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, the movie is set to appear in select cinemas in November 2022. Glass Onion will be ready for all to see come holiday season, when it starts to stream on Netflix on December 23.

What Is Glass Onion About?

The plot of Glass Onion was kept tightly under wraps until the trailer’s Sep. debut. The official synopsis explained the premise as what happens when “Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island.” But, “when someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.”

Director Rian Johnson offered some insight into his storytelling process in Sep. 2022. He explained, “The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, ‘It’s a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.’ It’s a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you’re making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out.”

Who’s Who In The Cast?

One of the best parts of Knives Out was its knockout cast. No worries, though. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery showcases another stellar, star-packed ensemble cast.

Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc, a master detective with a sweet Southern drawl

plays Benoit Blanc, a master detective with a sweet Southern drawl Edward Norton is Miles Bron, a tech billionaire

is Miles Bron, a tech billionaire Janelle Monáe plays Cassandra “Andi” Brand, a tech entrepreneur and Miles’s ex-business partner

plays Cassandra “Andi” Brand, a tech entrepreneur and Miles’s ex-business partner Kate Hudson is Birdie Jay, a former supermodel turned fashion designer

Making it a true ensemble effort, Glass Onion also features Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista.

Director Rian talked about how much he loves working with his actors in a Sep. statement about Glass Onion. “So much of why I’m so into making these is that they just do bring me an intense amount of joy,” he confessed. “Working with Daniel [Craig] in this genre and having fun with it and the humor, getting to work with a new group of actors every time, everything about it just brings me happiness.”

Who Made The Movie?

Master storyteller Rian Johnson returned to the Knives Out world as writer and director. The movie was produced by the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and partner Ram Bergman of T-Street Productions. Cinematographer Steve Yedlin, editor Bob Ducsay, and composer Nathan Johnson also returned for the film’s follow-up.

Will There Be A 3rd Knives Out Movie?

Knives Out fans clearly have an appetite for intrigue. Director Rian confirmed his plans for the first Knives Out sequel in Sep. 2020. A month later, Daniel said he’d be back for another film, as long as Johnson was still in the picture.

Things became official when Netflix snagged the rights for two Knives Out follow-ups in Mar. 2021. The streamer shelled out close to $400 million for the opportunity, according to Deadline.

Where Did Filming Take Place?

Production on Glass Onion was much sunnier than its predecessor, which was set in New England during the winter. The sequel was filmed on the island of Spetses, Greece between June and July 2021. Additional scenes were shot in Belgrade, Serbia and filming officially wrapped on September 13, 2021.

Rian admitted to picking the scenic Mediterranean setting because of his own pandemic-induced wanderlust. In a statement about Glass Onion from Sep. 2022, he explained. “I was writing [Glass Onion] during the lockdown of 2020, and I wanted to be on a beach vacation more than anything.”

For filming, he chose the Aman Resorts’ Villa 20 in Porto Heli. The resort ended up hosting much of the cast and crew, making Rian describe the production as “a summer vacation where we also made a movie.”

Where To Watch Glass Onion

Fans will have multiple opportunities to screen Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The mystery is set for select cinemas in Nov. 2022. It will start streaming on December 23, 2022, via Netflix.