Ashley Graham Stuns In Black Cutout Top & Sheer Skirt At The Oscars

Ashley Graham never misses! The 35-year-old supermodel looked insanely beautiful walking the star-studded red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. Ashley was a vision in a cutout black gown from Alberta Ferretti with a sexy sheer skirt with sparkling details. Ashley’s look also included dramatic sleeves that she showed off on the carpet. The mom-of-three wore her hair in a stylish updo, while rocking dark eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Ashley is one of the Oscars pre-show hosts on ABC with Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh. She got to interview so many huge stars that arrived at the award ceremony. Her awkward chat with Hugh Grant ended up going viral, but besides that incident, Ashley absolutely killed it on the Oscars red carpet.

Ashley’s appearance at the 2023 Oscars comes over a year after she gave birth to twin boys, Roman and Malachi, with Justin Ervin in January 2022. The couple also has another son together, Isaac, who was born in August 2019. Ashley detailed her birth to twins in an interview with Glamour, where she revealed she had a hemorrhage after giving birth that almost killed her. Ashley shared in the interview, “I looked around the room, saw blood literally everywhere, and let out this deep, visceral cry – an emotional release from the chaos I had just experienced.”

After the incident, Ashley was left unable to walk for a week and could not leave the house for almost two months. But eventually Ashley was able to recover and she got back to work being both a mom and a major fashion superstar. Just one month before the Oscars, Ashley attended the Tory Burch show at New York Fashion Week and looked so fabulous in a sheer purple sparkly top tucked into a high-waisted silk maxi skirt that was cinched in at her waist.

Like we said, Ashley never misses when it comes to fashion! She delivers time and time again, and the 2023 Oscars were certainly no exception.