Halle Berry Serves Old Hollywood Glamour In A High Slit Gown At 2023 Oscars

It’s safe to say when Halle Berry is invited to an awards show, she ends up taking it over with her unsurpassed beauty and world class style. Such was the case at the 2023 Oscars, where the 56-year-old goddess stunned in a Tamara Ralph gown on the red carpet. With her hair styled in waves, the beauty looked every inch Old Hollywood glamour for the big night.

Halle arrived to the Dolby Theatre for the event scheduled as a presenter. Her name was added last minute to the list, alongside Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and a few others. The “X-Men” vet reportedly will be presenting the award for Best Costume.

The Cleveland native is no stranger to getting gussied up for the Academy Awards. When she became the first Black woman in history to win a leading acting Oscar for her role in 2002‘s Monster’s Ball, Halle dazzled in an Elie Saab silk embroidered taffeta gown.

And she delivered an acceptance speech just as memorable as the dress. “This moment is so much bigger than me,” Halle said on stage at the time. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight now has been opened.”

Speaking of the 2002 gown, Halle revealed she donated it to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Halle shared photos of her wearing the dress on her Oscar-winning night and wrote, “Not only will this historic @eliesaabworld gown remain in the expert care of the museum’s curators and conservators, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also holds meaning and forever be a reminder that all things are possible. Thank you.”

While Halle’s win at the 2002 ceremony was groundbreaking, the 2023 Oscars started off as a historic night as well with a record-breaking number of actors of Asian descent up for this year’s top awards! Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau are all up for supporting-actor trophies, while Michelle Yeoh has a nod for Best Actress. If Michelle wins, she will be the first Asian actress to do so.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the spectacle for the third time, where Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, as The Banshees of Inisherin, and All Quiet on the Western Front are tied for second with nine nominations each. The ceremony begins at 8pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.