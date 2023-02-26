Angela Bassett Rocks Bright Yellow Ruffled Mermaid Gown At SAG Awards

If there’s one thing for sure about Angela Bassett, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26. The 64-year-old, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role, rocked a bright yellow off-the-shoulder dress.

Angela brought a pop of color to the red carpet in the neon yellow dress that had a massive ruffled neckline and a skintight ruched bodice with a mermaid skirt that trailed behind her.

Angela has been busy this award show season and her red carpet looks just keep getting better. She recently attended the BAFTAs when she looked gorgeous in a custom lavender Pamella Roland gown with a halter neckline and fitted bodice. The off-the-shoulder dress featured long sleeves with huge, poofy satin sleeves at the bottom and a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt.

Angela accessorized her look with a pair of purple satin bow Le Silla platforms, a bedazzled purple flower Judith Lieber clutch, and dazzling Boucheron jewels.

Just a few days before that, she attended the Oscars Nominees Luncheon wearing a blue and white striped Moschino Spring 2023 pantsuit. The outfit featured a pussy bow blouse that was tied tightly around her neck and she tucked into a pair of matching straight-leg trousers. She topped her look off with the matching fitted blazer and accessorized with a white Dolce & Gabbana purse, silver Jimmy Choo heels, and EFFY jewels.

Perhaps our favorite look from Angela though was her black Christian Siriano gown at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. For the event, Angela wore a plunging black velvet strapless gown that featured a corset bodice that revealed ample cleavage. The rest of the skirt flowed into ruffled tiers and she accessorized with Messika jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch.