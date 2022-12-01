Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.

Will looked handsome in a three-piece maroon suit with a light pink button up shirt and a pair of brown shoes. Jada, 51, stunned in a white gown with a long ruffled train that followed her on the carpet. Will and Jada lovingly posed together for some photos and they looked to be in such great spirits. Jada has been Will’s biggest supporter since the Oscars incident that occurred eight months ago.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will got on stage and slapped Chris Rock, 57, who made a joke about Jada’s shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia (hair loss) diagnosis. After the slap, Will went on to win the Academy Award for his leading performance in the movie King Richard. Will publicly apologized to Chris in a written Instagram post the day after the Oscars. He eventually resigned from the Academy due to his actions, and has been banned from the Oscars for ten years as punishment. That means he cannot attend the 2023 Academy Awards even if he’s nominated for Emancipation, where he plays a runway slave.

Will’s had to address the Oscars slap while on the press tour for Emancipation. He spoke to Trevor Noah in his first post-scandal talk show appearance on Nov. 28 and said that there were “many nuances and complexities” in the “horrific” situation with Chris.

“At the end of the day, I just lost it. I guess what I would say is you just never know what somebody’s going through,” the Bad Boys star said. “You just don’t know what’s going on with people. And I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all, but you’re asking what I learned, and it’s that we just got to be nice to each other, man,” Will added.