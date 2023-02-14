Ashley Graham Slays In Sheer Top, Silk Skirt For NYFW Fashion Show 1 Year After Giving Birth: Photos

Ashley Graham took New York Fashion Week by storm when she attended the Tory Burch show in a seriously sexy outfit. The 35-year-old wore a completely sheer purple sparkly top tucked into a high-waisted silk maxi skirt that was cinched in at her waist.

Ashley’s long-sleeve turtleneck top was skintight and revealed her black bra beneath. She tucked the top into a fitted black high-waisted skirt that was ruched around her waist and flowed into a silky maxi at the bottom. She topped her look off with a thin black leather belt and a pair of bright yellow metallic pointed-toe pumps. Ashley posted sexy photos of her look to her Instagram with the caption, “Fashion with an undone attitude, @toryburch you’ve outdone yourself with this one.”

If there’s one look that Ashley loves it is without a doubt a sheer outfit and just recently, the model attended the TIME Person Of The Year party in NYC when she wore a long-sleeve fishnet Interior dress that was completely see-through, revealing her bra and underwear beneath.

Ashley’s completely transparent, sparkly black fishnet dress featured a plunging neckline and put her figure on full display. Under the sheer frock, she wore a black bra that revealed ample cleavage and paired it with high-waisted black underwear. She styled her look with a pair of sheer black tights and peep-toe black satin heels. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in loose, wet waves while a dark black smokey eye completed her look.

Just one year ago, Ashley gave birth to twin boys, Roman and Malachi, with Justin Ervin in January 2022. The couple also has another kid together, Isaac, who was born in August 2019.