Ashley Graham’s Son Isaac, 2, Plays With Baby Brothers, 10 Mos., In Snap From First Thanksgiving Together

Ashley Graham’s home life must be busier than ever, with three little boys at home. But the model, 35, seemed to be loving every moment of it, as she posted a darling snapshot of her sons bonding during their first Thanksgiving together, pictured with People.

Ashley and husband Justin Ervin‘s son Isaac, who will be 2 in Jan., looked like quite the big brother as he played with twins Malachi and Roman, 10 mos. It certainly seemed like the boys were into cars, seen with a bucket of trucks splayed out in front of them. The twins looked cozy in matching pajamas while Isaac wore a blue hoodie and brown paints. Giving her kids privacy, Ashley had the little one’s faces turned away from the camera in the pic.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl welcomed the twins in Jan. of 2022, and announced their arrival on Instagram not long after. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” Ashley shared at the time. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

While Ashley clearly loves motherhood, the star was honest about the stress of having not one, but two newborns in the house with the blog Scary Mommy in October 2022. “Having little kids is a lot, right?” she said. “It’s stressful. It’s stressful on your marriage; it’s stressful in the home. But then you have to remind yourself what a blessing this is.”

She went on, “I have friends that are trying to conceive and I’m seeing their highs and their lows, and I’m just really trying to stay focused on what is in front of me. Not the negative parts of it, not the hard parts of it, but how amazing this time is.”