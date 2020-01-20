Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin’s Baby Boy Born: Couple Welcomes Their First Child

Congratulations to the new parents! Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their son together and they were so excited to share the news with their fans.

Ashley Graham, 31, and her husband Justin Ervin couldn’t be happier after welcoming their first child: a baby boy! The pair took to Instagram on Jan. 20 to announce they had welcomed their sweet newborn into the world just two days before on Jan. 18. Ashley took to the social media platform, writing, “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

The couple was absolutely over the moon when they made the announcement that they were expecting on Aug. 14. On their nine-year wedding anniversary, they posted a romantic video to Ashley’s Instagram, with both clearly elated that their little family was beginning to grow! “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!” Ashley captioned the video. “Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better.”

And the celebrations didn’t even stop there. After the model announced her pregnancy, Ashley totally embraced her pregnant body, breaking down stigmas and spreading so much body positivity to expectant mothers. At roughly five months pregnant, Ashley posted a video to her Instagram, showing off her pregnant body in the buff! “Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday,” the model captioned her Oct. 7 post. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.” Everyone was loving Ashley’s attitude and body positivity, too. Fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss commented on the Instagram post, writing, “You look BEAUTIFUL,” with a heart emoji. Helena Christensen was also all about the video, commenting on Ashely’s clip, “Oh mama,” with a slew of heart emojis.

It’s been an incredible experience to see Ashley use her platform as an expectant mother to topple stigmas around pregnant bodies and how women see themselves. Just like she celebrated her body, Ashley and Justin now have a major milestone to celebrate in welcoming their first child! We cannot wait to see how Ashley uses her platform, as she starts this new chapter of her life.