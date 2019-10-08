Ashley Graham, 31, Embraces Her ‘New Body’ At 5 Mos. Pregnant In An In The Buff Instagram Selfie

Ashley Graham celebrated the power of her changing body with an inspiring Instagram post, highlighting her ‘journey’ through her pregnancy and giving thanks to ‘a supportive community.’

We love seeing expectant mom’s embrace their incredible bodies. Ashley Graham, 31, is just the latest high-profile celeb to share her growing baby belly…and everything else. “Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday,” the model began her Oct. 7 Instagram caption. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.”

Ashley’s ‘supportive community’ was absolutely in love with her naked selfie video. Fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss commented on the Instagram post, writing, “You look BEAUTIFUL,” with a heart emoji. Helena Christensen was also all about the video, commenting on Ashely’s clip, “Oh mama,” with a slew of heart emojis. Of course, this isn’t even the first time Ashley has posted about her body, as she’s used her platform to break down stigmas and celebrate women’s bodies at every stage of life.

The Sports Illustrated model’s Instagram has a ton of pics showing the glowing expectant mom at various points, from working out, to getting glam and anything in between. Of course, Instagram was also the way Ashely and her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin, chose to share with fans their pregnancy announcement! On August 14, Ashley posted a sweet video, writing, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

Justin and Ashley met at church in 2009 and the two have practically been together ever since. They married the same year and in August 2020 will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary! The only difference? They’ll have their sweet baby to help them commemorate the occasion. We can’t wait for more of these posts from Ashley and to see how she uses her platform after giving birth!