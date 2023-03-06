Florence Pugh Rocks Completely Sheer Skirt At Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Florence Pugh looked gorgeous as she rocked a sheer skirt at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 5. She sported a long, sheer skirt with silver designs all over it, as she arrived for the event. The actress, 27, was absolutely stunning as she wore the sexy dress for the show.

Besides the skirt, Florence sported a long-sleeve gray crop-top. The collar of the top also had it’s own shining necklace. Aside from the dress and crewneck, Florence had small silver bracelets, which were visible with her sleeves rolled up. She also rocked a small septum ring, and she had her hair up in a bun.

Florence thanked the famed designer for inviting her to the Fashion Week event in an Instagram Story. “Thank you Maison Valentino for having me. I love hanging out with your talented family,” she wrote along with a video of models walking through the door. “Pierpaolo Piccioli love you.”

This hasn’t been the first time that Florence has shown her fondness for sheer looks on the red carpet. The Don’t Worry Darling actress regularly stuns in fashionable outfits at major events. She rocked a pink sheer look when she attended the Valentino Couture Fashion Show back in July 2022. Some of her other recent amazing looks included a black-and-white crop top and skirt with mismatched boots.

The Paris Fashion Week appearance came almost a month after she was seen holding hands with Charlie Gooch during an outing in February, about six months after it was reveled that she had split from actor Zach Braff after three years of dating. After the breakup, it appears that Florence and the Garden State star are still on good terms, occasionally sharing sweet messages with each other. The Midsommar actress also opened up about receiving backlash for their age gap in a Vogue interview in January. “We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it,” she said. She had addressed the age gap previously in social media videos. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love,” she said in a past Instagram clip.