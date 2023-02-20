Florence Pugh Sparkles In Pink & Silver Mini Dress For BAFTAs After Party

Florence Pugh looked stunning in a plunging pink & silver sequin mini dress at the BAFTAs after-party.

February 20, 2023 1:35PM EST
florence pugh
Image Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews

Florence Pugh stole the show at the BAFTAs – both on and off the red carpet. The 27-year-old looked gorgeous when she wore a plunging silver and pink sequin mini dress to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co BAFTA after-party on Feb. 19.

Florence Pugh at the BAFTAs after-party. (WP Pix / SplashNews)

For the event, Florence wore a spaghetti strap Valentino Sequined Tulle Mini Dress that had an incredibly low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The bralette of the dress was covered in crystals and tied underneath her chest with a matching bow, while the rest of the frock featured pink scalloped sequins. She accessorized her tight number with a pair of sky-high, metallic silver platform pumps and a diamond choker necklace.

As for her glam, Florence had her blonde hair slicked back into a high bun with her short front bangs covering the top of her forehead. A sultry black and silver smokey eye with thick black cat-eye liner and a glossy pink lip tied her look together.

Florence Pugh at the BAFTAs. (Kiera Fyles / SplashNews)

Earlier in the night, Florence wowed everyone on the red carpet when she wore a massive pleated orange Nina Ricci by Harris Reed gown. The dress was skintight and completely sheer on the skirt revealing her bare legs and underwear while the top featured a corset covered in massive ruffles. The bottom half of the mermaid skirt featured even more tiered pleats and she accessorized with Tiffany jewels and a spiky hairstyle.

Florence has been a busy bee lately and her outfits just keep getting better. Aside from these gorgeous looks, she attended the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Awards just a few nights earlier, when she went with another bold option. For the event, Florence wore a bright red, fitted strapless Robert Wun Spring 2023 Couture gown. The dress had a tight peplum bodice that cinched in her tiny waist while a top hat with a long sheer tulle veil attached tied her look together.

