Florence Pugh, 27, Recalls People ‘Not Liking’ Her Dating Zach Braff, 47, Because Of His Age

Florence Pugh opened up a bit more about her split from ex Zach Braff and why the former couple weren’t exactly the next beloved celebrity couple like a Bennifer 2.0. The Oscar nominated actress, 27, said the age gap between her and the Scrubs vet, 47, was the main source of contention for fans during their 3-year relationship. “We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it,” she told Vogue for their Winter 2023 issue. “They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters.”

The Little Women star went on to say that their relationship didn’t win any fan-favorite awards because it wasn’t as “exciting” as a younger couple would be to watch running around Tinseltown. “It’s exciting to watch and I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that,” explained Florence.

The pair were first linked back in 2018 but didn’t go Instagram official until a year later. When she posted a sweet birthday tribute to Zach on his 45th birthday in 2020, it appeared Florence got her first taste of the age gap backlash in the comments section. In response, Florence shot back at her haters with a passionate video. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love,” the Hawkeye star explained. “It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you. The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

Although they are no longer a couple, the two Hollywood stars appear to be quite amicable. Vogue also interviewed Zach, who had nothing but the highest praise for his former girlfriend, calling her ‘one of the greatest actors of her generation.’ He added, “You cannot take your eyes off of her and it’s not just her beauty and it’s not just her acting ability, it’s that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does.”

Florence also touched up on her mental health distress during her teen years and how she coped with it. “So many of the things that I did were quick fixes,” she admitted to the magazine. “Things were so wrong in my head and things were so wrong with school life and things were so dark and scary. And so I would try and do quick things like, Oh, well, I can change my nails. Oh, I can buy an eyelash kit. I can buy this weird cellulite cream on Amazon.”

The young British beauty can be seen next as the lead in the mystery The Maid, based on the 2022 book of the same name. She is also filming Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new big production about American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.