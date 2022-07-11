Florence Pugh Slams Haters Who Body-Shamed Her After Wearing Sheer Pink Gown To Valentino Show

Florence Pugh sent a message to all of the haters who body-shamed her for showing off her nipples in a sheer pink gown. The 26-year-old attended the Valentino Couture fashion show on July 8, when she wore a gorgeous hot pink, sheer gown with a see-through bodice. She chose to go braless under the dress, putting her bare chest and nipples on display.

After wearing the dress to the fashion show, Florence was shamed for being naked and she took to Instagram to post a message for the haters addressing the comments. “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” Florence wrote.

She continued to write, “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after. What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?”

Florence continued her message, “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”

Florence then addressed the mean messages she received, writing, “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits,’ or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.’ I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?

What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

“It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..? I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable,” she wrote. “It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f**k it and f**k that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive. I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know.”

Florence concluded her message, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….Oh! The last slide is for those who feel more comfortable with that inch of darker skin to be covered #f*****gfreethef*****gnipple.”