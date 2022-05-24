Florence Pugh Breaks Silence On Will Poulter Dating Rumors After Beach Photos

Florence Pugh, 26, gave her fans a direct response to the dating rumors between her and Will Poulter, , on May 24. The actress, who was seen having fun at a beach outing in Ibiza with the actor in newly released photos, called the rumors “silly” and explained that they were on a friendly group vacation, in an Instagram message she shared on her story. She also added uncropped photos from the outing, proving she and Will were not alone or getting cozy, and were instead, among many other pals.

“This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating,” Florence wrote in her Instagram message. “We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise. You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s arms at the sides.”

“I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good,” she continued. “Thanks for saying we look sexy..doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

View Related Gallery Florence Pugh: Photos Of The Actress Florence Pugh in the front row Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2020 Florence Pugh poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London Bafta Film Awards 2022 Arrivals, London, United Kingdom - 13 Mar 2022

Florence attached a couple of the unedited photos that cropped her friends out, including one that was angled to where it looked like Will had his head close to her chest while in the water. She confirmed that he was just standing in front of her at the time and his position led to a crop that made them look closer in the photo than they actually were. “Probably can see the pap in the distance..hiding behind some poor family, waiting for the optimum time of ‘let’s make a fake relationship’ happen. Grosssssss,” she wrote over one of the pics of her “best mate” Olivia sitting and relaxing on the beach.

Before Florence set the record straight, the cropped photos definitely made headlines and had a lot of people questioning whether or not she and her longtime beau Zach Braff were still together. The lovebirds have been dating since 2018 and are pretty private about their relationship for the most part. On special occasions, like birthdays, however, they often have shared sweet photos and loving messages to each other, which gave fans a hint of their strong bond.