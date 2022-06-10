Florence Pugh Rocks Lacy Crop Top & Skirt At Tiffany & Co. Gala: Photos

Florence Pugh, 26, oozed modern glamour as she stepped out for Tiffany & Co.’s Vision & Virtuosity exhibition in London on Thursday. Combining elements of old and new, the Black Widow star certainly turned heads at the A-list event, which was held at London’s Saatchi Gallery.

Florence looked sexy as she showed off her chiseled abs in a lacy Emilia Wickstead crop top and matching skirt which fell to her ankles. The ensemble offered extra flashes of skin peeking through the damask-patterned lace. As an ode to the 185-year-old jewelry brand, Florence donned a striking diamond collar, hoop earrings, chunky bangles, and rings. Black, peep-toe heels completed the look, along with sheer opera-length gloves.

For beauty, Florence went with glowing features with deep contour, bronze eyes, and pale pink lips. She slicked her chin-skimming blonde hair to the side in a wet-look style and gave the cameras a smoldering stare.

Also at the event was Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, music producer Mark Ronson, West Side Story cutie Rachel Zegler, Bridgerton actresses Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan, Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones, and model Georgia Fowler. The Vision & Virtuosity exhibit marks the New York-founded company’s 150th anniversary since landing in London.

The exhibit showcases 400 archival objects and takes visitors on an experiential journey that features recreations of Tiffany’s famed window displays, a tribute to Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and more.

“Vision & Virtuosity tells the extraordinary story of one of the world’s oldest luxury jewelers,” Tiffany & Co.’s president and CEO Anthony Ledru said in a press release. “The exhibition is an immersive journey over our nearly 200-year history of pioneering creativity, legendary craftsmanship, and sourcing of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds and gemstones. It perfectly captures our long-standing heritage of bridging tradition and modernity. We are thrilled to share the world of Tiffany & Co. and our unique high jewellery style with London.”