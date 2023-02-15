Florence Pugh Pictured Holding Hands With Charlie Gooch After Zach Braff Split

It appears that Florence Pugh is back in the dating scene. The 27-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actress was seen walking hand in hand with Charlie Gooch in London on Valentine’s Day. The photos were obtained by Page Six and can be seen here. The duo appeared to have a casual afternoon at a pub, where they sat at an outdoor table, drank a clear liquid out of stemless wine glasses, and smoked a cigarette each. They were also seen hugging each other outside the eatery.

The pair dressed casually for the outing, although their accessories stood out: They appeared to be rocking matching gold bands on their wedding fingers. Florence kept warm in flared black pants, a gray crewneck sweater, and black bomber jacket. Charlie, who does not appear to be in the entertainment industry, wore black jeans, a gray hoodie, and a silky blue jacket.

Neither the Oscar nominee nor her male companion have publicly commented on their relationship. They were first seen together leaving London’s Claridge’s hotel in Dec. 2022 after the British Fashion Awards. The photos can be seen here.

If Florence and Charlie are indeed an item, it would be her first relationship after she and Zach Braff, who is 21 years her senior, broke up after a three-year relationship. Although they preferred to keep their romance under wraps, Florence confirmed their split in Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2022 issue. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she stated. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

The Little Women star and Scrubs alum were first linked in April 2019 after the former was cast in Zach’s short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There. As she mentioned to Harpers Bazaar, her relationship was highly controversial, and in April 2020, she defended herself and Zach after she received backlash for posting a birthday message to him. “On Monday, I posted a photo in honor of Zach’s birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath. Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid—basically bullying someone on my page,” she said in an Instagram video. “It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I’ve had to turn off the comments on my page. I’ve never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I’ve never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe.”

She later added, “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don’t want those followers. I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him. I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you.”