Florence Pugh Rocks Color-Blocked Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Mismatched Boots While Out In NYC

Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Florence Pugh has been busy promoting all of her new projects lately and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 26-year-old attended a screening of her new movie, The Wonder, in New York City on Nov. 10, when she wore a funky color-blocked outfit. The actress rocked a tan and black cropped blazer with a matching high-waisted mini skirt that had a slit on the side.

For the outing, Florence wore a Havre Studio Contrasted Skirt Set that featured a super cropped blazer that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled her yin and yang outfit with two different leather Paris Texas Knee-Length Pointed Toe Boots – one ivory pointed-toe boot and one in black. She accessorized her unique ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a Gucci Gg Supreme Monogram Bees Small Padlock Tote, and a Maria Tash Diamond Horizontal Eternity Clicker ring.

We’ve been loving all of Florence’s outfits lately and aside from this outfit, she was out the night before when she rocked a pastel blue mini dress that showed off her toned legs and paired with with a green and gray Charlotte Simone Plum Puff Coat on top.

The dark green long jacket was lined with super fluffy gray fur around the neck, sleeves, and outline of the coat. She tied her look together with a pair of black peep-toe Ilio Smeraldo x Rebecca Corbin-Murray Mule, beach waves., and a bright red lip.

Later that night, Florence was the special guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers when she wore a stunning, skintight red and orange floral midi dress. The fitted, high-neck long-sleeve dress was cinched in and ruched at her waist with a flared skirt. She accessorized with a pair of simple, pointed-toe black pumps.