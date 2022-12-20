Ashley Graham Claps Back With Gorgeous Pic After Journalist Disses Her For ‘Fat Positivity’

Ashley Graham has absolutely no time for haters! The model began trending on Twitter on Dec. 19 after a journalist posted photos of her alongside a hateful tweet, which has now been deleted. The images, which were taken by paparazzi, featured Ashley wearing a gold mini dress, along with the message, “The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand.” In response, Ashley took to her own Twitter to clap back.

Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start. pic.twitter.com/WlmyYr13Kh — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) December 19, 2022

Ashley posted a photo of herself in the same gold mini, proudly showing off her curves in the ensemble from a side angle. “Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far,” Ashley wrote. “I’ll star.” In the picture, she’s winking at the camera as she confidently rocks the sexy cutout dress.

Even before Ashley responded to the controversy herself, she was receiving major support on social media, as thousands bashed the journalist for her hateful message. “I refuse to give this woman a retweet, but I have to point out that Ashley Graham is a goddess and s****ing on other woman for their looks is passe,” one person wrote. “We aren’t having that kind of energy anymore. Get a therapist.”

As a plus-sized model, Ashley has publicly promoted body positivity throughout her years in the spotlight. She has always kept it real on social media with her photos, and has encourage positive body image thoughts, particularly amongst women.

Ashley has been married to her husband, Justin Ervin, since 2010, long before she burst onto the modeling scene with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2016. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, Isaac, in Jan. 2020. Ashley then gave birth to twin sons, Malachi and Roman, in Jan. 2022. She has proudly been showing off her post-baby body in the months since.