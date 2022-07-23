Ashley Graham, 34, Stuns In Hot Pink Bikini 6 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Ashley Graham is living her best life this summer! The gorgeous supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 22 to share some sizzling snaps of herself enjoying a fun pool day while rocking a hot pink bikini. Ashley was joined by her husband Justin Ervin and a group of friends as they enjoyed the sun-soaked holiday. In one mirror selfie, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum slipped into a green mesh wrap dress and posed for her life to show off her fit figure.
The body positive posts come six months after Ashley and Justin welcomed a set of twins: Roman and Malachi. At the time, Ashley announced the news on her Instagram Stories a few hours after giving birth. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” Ashley wrote. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”
Shortly afterwards, Ashley revealed details about the birth, which became a health scare for the couple, who are also parents to son Isaac, 3. In an interview with Glamour, Ashley said she suffered a hemorrhage that almost caused her to lose her life. . “I looked around the room, saw blood literally everywhere, and let out this deep, visceral cry—an emotional release from the chaos I had just experienced,” she explained after she regained consciousness.
This came after Ashley opened up about suffering a tragic miscarriage in February 2021. “It felt like one of the biggest losses I had ever had in my life to date. And I understood at that point what so many other mothers have gone through. And yet the world expects us to move on and handle our grief with grace,” she detailed.
Ashley had announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in July 2021 with a photo by her cinematographer husband. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Ashley captioned the post. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”