Ashley Graham Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 2nd Child With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is having baby No. 2! The model announced on July 13 that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together.

Ashley Graham is pregnant! The 33-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. She announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 13, sharing a professional photo taken by Justin that showed Ashley holding her baby bump. “the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” she wrote. Ashley and Justin are already parents to 17-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Justin commented on his wife’s celebratory announcement, writing two heart emojis. She received even more congratulatory messages about her pregnancy from her followers, including stars like Helena Christensen, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling, Sara Foster and Katherine Langford.

Ashley previously said she wanted a second baby in a Feb. 9 interview with WSJ. Magazine. “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” she said, per PEOPLE. Ashley also reportedly added to the publication: “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can while I’m breastfeeding.” In April, while guest co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ashley told Amy Schumer that she was “currently working” on expanding her family.

Ashley and Justin, a film director and cinematographer, got married in 2010. They shared the special news that they were expecting their first child together, a son, in August 2019. Baby Isaac was born on January 18, 2020, and the new parents announced their newborn’s arrival on Instagram two days later. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020,” Ashley wrote on Instagram.

Congrats to Ashley and Justin! It will be exciting to see them navigate parenthood for a second time — and to see baby Isaac become a big brother!