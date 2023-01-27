Harry Styles Rips His Pants During Live Performance With Jennifer Aniston In Audience: Watch

Harry Styles wore a pair of brown leather pants to his Jan. 26 concert in Los Angeles, and they ripped right down the middle when he was performing! Fans in the front row got quite a view as Harry bent down and slit his pants in front of everyone. However, the buzz on Twitter is all about the fact that there was one particular guest in the audience at the concert: Jennifer Aniston! Although she wasn’t sitting right on top of the stage, fans freaked out over the fact that Harry ripped his pants right in front of the legendary actress.

honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl’s faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him pic.twitter.com/rvl2Ef56wt — vivᴴ 🍱🍳🍓🍯 (@ddipyouinhoney) January 27, 2023

Jennifer kept a low profile as she watched the concert from her seats, but eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of her and snapped photos. Meanwhile, Harry kept his cool after ripping his pants, getting right back up and continuing the performance. He tried to cover up the ripped area with one hand as he finished the song, and had a grin on his face as he realized what had happened in front of thousands of fans. He eventually was able to change into new trousers to complete the concert.

Harry’s tour picked up again on Jan. 26 after more than a month off. He’ll finish out January with a few more United States dates before heading to Australia/New Zealand at the end of February and beginning of March. Then, in mid-March he heads to Asia, and will wrap up the tour from May-July in Europe. Harry’s tour began in Sept. 2021, so it’s been quite a stretch of shows around the world.

Amidst the hectic tour, Harry split from his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Wilde, at the end of 2022. Both stars have kept tight-lipped on the breakup since news broke that they’d split.